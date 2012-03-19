Hedge funds ditch Treasuries in droves: report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A good deal of the recent flight from U.S. Treasuries has been driven by hedge fund selling, according to a Wall Street analyst.

Hedge funds and other large investors sold 78 percent of their holdings of 2-year Treasury note futures in the week ended March 13, said Bank of America/Merrill hedge fund analyst Mary Ann Bartels in a report released Monday.

Last week was the biggest weekly decline for U.S. Treasury prices since last summer. The big sell-off in government debt pushed yields to their highest levels in more than four months.

It was a sign investors see less need to put money in Treasuries for safekeeping now fears of a messy Greek debt default are fading and the U.S. jobs picture looks brighter.

Bartels, who aggregated investor positions from the Commitments of Traders report by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, found that after the past week’s selling in 2-years Treasury futures, hedge funds and large investors now own about $1.4 billion of those contracts. Just a week earlier, those big investors owned $6.4 billion of those future contracts, she said.

The move by hedge funds is corroborated by institutional investors including Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine, Tom Sowanick of OmniVest Group LLC and Dan Fuss of Loomis Sayles.

Hedge funds are active traders of futures contracts tied to the price of Treasuries as it is a way for managers to bet on the future direction of bonds.

Prior to the recent reversal in the Treasury market, investors scooped up U.S. government debt as a safe haven. Going in to the sell-off, yields on U.S. Treasuries hovered around all-time record lows.

It was not just 2-year Treasury futures hedge funds were selling. The report also found money managers tripled their shorts - or bets against - 10-year treasury note futures to $7.7 billion from $2.3 billion.

Hedge funds and other investors also increased their shorts in 30-year treasury bonds to $4 billion from $1.3 billion one week earlier.