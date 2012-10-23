FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wheeled-sneaker maker Heelys sells itself to private equity firm
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 23, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Wheeled-sneaker maker Heelys sells itself to private equity firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Heelys Inc HLYS.O, the maker of children’s sneakers with wheels in them, is selling itself to a private equity firm, Evergreen Group Ventures, after suffering years of fading sales and a sliding share price.

The value of Heelys, once worth more than $1 billion as children flocked to its shoes, had faded to a market value of just over $50 million at Monday’s close on the Nasdaq, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The shares jumped 24 percent in premarket trade on light volume after the sale was announced in a regulatory filing. (r.reuters.com/vym53t)

Heelys’ quarterly sales peaked at $74 million in 2007, not long after the firm listed in December 2006, but were just under $6 million in the second quarter this year.

Evergreen is to buy the operating assets for $13.9 million in cash and the sneaker maker will then be liquidated.

Excluded from the sale is cash and marketable securities held by Heelys, which it said totaled $58.2 million as at June 30.

Shares of the company, which traded above $30 when they listed in 2006, closed at $1.85 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The deal gives Heelys 30 days to receive better offers.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.