Whirpool buys 51 percent stake in China white goods maker
August 13, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Whirpool buys 51 percent stake in China white goods maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR.N) China unit has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in a Chinese maker fridges and washing machines Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric (600983.SS), as the U.S. home-appliance manufacturer steps up presence in fast growing Chinese market.

Hefei Sanyo is a China-based joint venture set up between Sanyo Electric, a unit of Panasonic Corp (6752.T), and a local partner.

Hefei Sanyo made the announcement in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange’s website on Tuesday.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kazunori Takada

