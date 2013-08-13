Whirpool buys 51 percent stake in China white goods maker

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR.N) China unit has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in a Chinese maker fridges and washing machines Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric (600983.SS), as the U.S. home-appliance manufacturer steps up presence in fast growing Chinese market.

Hefei Sanyo is a China-based joint venture set up between Sanyo Electric, a unit of Panasonic Corp (6752.T), and a local partner.

Hefei Sanyo made the announcement in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange’s website on Tuesday.