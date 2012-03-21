FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugh Hefner's son Marston pleads to domestic violence
March 21, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 6 years

Hugh Hefner's son Marston pleads to domestic violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 21-year-old son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a charge of domestic violence stemming from a fracas with his Playmate girlfriend Claire Sinclair.

Marston Hefner, after entering his plea to the charge of corporal injury to a cohabitant, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 in Pasadena, just outside of Los Angeles, according to Pasadena assistant city prosecutor Chris Blankenhorn.

Hefner is expected to receive one year of domestic violence counseling and be ordered to stay away from Sinclair for three years, Blankenhorn said.

Sinclair, who was named the 2011 “Playmate of the Year,” was shown with a bruise on her arm in a photo on the celebrity website TMZ shortly after the incident first came to light.

Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

