HeidelbergCement forecasts mixed global outlook for 2016

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) forecast a mixed 2016 with positive trends in its key markets of the United States and Britain tempered by an increase in global risks after reporting an 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit on Tuesday.

The maker of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt is both a beneficiary and a victim of the low oil price which has lowered its energy costs but also hurt demand in countries where the economy depends on commodities.

Credit rating agency Moody’s said in December the outlook for the European building materials industry would remain stable in 2016 due to increasing cement demand in the United States, Britain and Egypt and a resultant uptick in pricing.

HeidelbergCement said it was making good progress on its 6.7 billion euro ($7.5 billion) takeover of Italcementi ITAI.MI, and raised its synergy target to 400 million euros a year from the 300 million it had previously forecast.

A mild winter in Europe and weaker euro helped fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jump 11 percent to 696 million euros ($776 million) on turnover of 3.389 billion euros, up 2 percent.

The company’s own analyst consensus had forecast EBITDA of 648 million euros and turnover of 3.40 billion euros. For 2016, consensus was for EBITDA of 2.74 billion euros and turnover of 14.0 billion.

($1 = 0.8963 euros)