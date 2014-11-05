Heijmans expects net loss in 2014 despite higher order book

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch builder Heijmans (HEIJ.AS) on Wednesday said it expected to post a net loss for 2014, due to pressure on revenues and margins and a restructuring program at its non-residential construction business.

The group previously said it was confident it would achieve a positive operating result in the full-year, but in a statement on Tuesday Chief Executive Bert van der Els said that was no longer certain.

The group said that, while its order book increased by almost half from late 2013 to 2.5 billion euros ($3.14 billion), revenues for the first nine months were down by 10 percent.

This was mainly due to margin pressure in its non-residential and infrastructure businesses due to tough market conditions and fierce competition, while revenues in residential construction remained stable, the group said.

Heijmans said it would reorganize its non-residential business and cut 200 jobs.