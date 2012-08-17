Heineken declines comment on talk of higher bid for Tiger beer

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world’s third-largest brewer, declined to comment on Friday on whether it will raise its offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) APBB.SI, the maker of Tiger beer.

Sources with direct knowledge of the talks between Heineken and Fraser and Neave (F&N) (FRNM.SI) told Reuters earlier that a revised offer for APB could be up to 10 percent higher than its earlier bid and may be conditional on Singapore’s F&N not accepting a partial Thai bid. (Reporting by Sara Webb)