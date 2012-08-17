FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken declines comment on talk of higher bid for Tiger beer
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 17, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Heineken declines comment on talk of higher bid for Tiger beer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world’s third-largest brewer, declined to comment on Friday on whether it will raise its offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) APBB.SI, the maker of Tiger beer.

Sources with direct knowledge of the talks between Heineken and Fraser and Neave (F&N) (FRNM.SI) told Reuters earlier that a revised offer for APB could be up to 10 percent higher than its earlier bid and may be conditional on Singapore’s F&N not accepting a partial Thai bid. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.