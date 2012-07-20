Heineken hits three-month high after APB bid

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2012 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bottle of Heineken beer is seen in ice in Singapore May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lee (SINGAPORE - Tags: BUSINESS)

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) opened down, but then rose to a three-month high in early trading as the market tried to digest its offer for Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI.

Traders said the market was torn between nervousness about the prospect of Heineken’s debt level rising, and the attractive possibility that it could take full ownership of a fast-growing emerging market business.

The shares touched a three-month high of 43.905 euros, a gain of 2.1 percent, making them among the strongest gainers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks. .FTEU3.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
