AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) rose as much as 5.4 percent on Wednesday after rival Thai Beverage (TBEV.SI) agreed it would support the sale of Fraser and Neave’s (FRNM.SI) stake in Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI to Heineken.

Heineken shares were up 4.9 percent at 44.93 euros by 0707 GMT.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)