February 4, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Heineken says reviewing options for Finnish arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A plastic container with empty bottles of Heineken beers are pictured among beer kegs outside a restaurant in Singapore August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday it was reviewing options for its Hartwall business in Finland, which could lead to it being divested.

Heineken, which acquired Hartwall in 2008 as part of its joint purchase with Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) of Scottish & Newcastle, said the review was expected to be finalized before the end of the year.

The unit is a leading Finnish producer of beer, soft drinks, ciders, wines and spirits with 850 employees.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
