Heineken says reviewing options for Finnish arm

A plastic container with empty bottles of Heineken beers are pictured among beer kegs outside a restaurant in Singapore August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday it was reviewing options for its Hartwall business in Finland, which could lead to it being divested.

Heineken, which acquired Hartwall in 2008 as part of its joint purchase with Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) of Scottish & Newcastle, said the review was expected to be finalized before the end of the year.

The unit is a leading Finnish producer of beer, soft drinks, ciders, wines and spirits with 850 employees.