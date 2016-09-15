FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Heineken to bring more premium brands into South Africa
September 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Heineken to bring more premium brands into South Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker inspects beer bottles on a conveyor belt at the Sedibeng Brewery in Midvaal outside Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2016.Siphiwe Sibeko

MIDVAAL, South Africa (Reuters) - Heineken (HEIO.AS) plans to bring more of its premium brands into South Africa following its recent introduction of Sol Mexican lager which it hopes will increase its market share.

Following 11 years of cooperation, Heineken dissolved its joint venture with Diageo (DGE.L) in July 2015 so that the Dutch brewer could pursue its own growth strategies in South Africa and Namibia.

"We have a large international portfolio of brands within Heineken that we can choose from so we'll be looking at other brands to bring into the market and grow our portfolio. We're not here to maintain market share," Heineken SA Finance Director Eric van Lokven told Reuters.

Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, brought Sol to South Africa this month, said van Lokven.

Global market leader Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI.BR) imminent takeover of number two SABMiller SAB.L "will not change the competitive landscape in South Africa significantly", said van Lokven.

Heineken, the producer of Amstel lager has a market share of 10 percent in South Africa, dwarfed by SABMiller, which was founded in Johannesburg and which has around 89 percent of the market.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
