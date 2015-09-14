Heineken in $3.7 billion longevity swap deal with Aviva

A plastic container with empty bottles of Heineken beers are pictured among beer kegs outside a restaurant in Singapore August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

LONDON (Reuters) - Brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday it had agreed a deal to transfer 2.4 billion pounds ($3.71 billion) in longevity risk to Friends Life, now part of insurer Aviva (AV.L).

The deal covers around 19,000 pensioners in the defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme of the Scottish & Newcastle Pension Plan, a statement said on Monday.

“By hedging against longevity, we have reduced a significant amount of the Plan’s risk should the overall life expectancy of members exceed our projections,” said Neil Parfrey, UK head of pensions at Heineken.