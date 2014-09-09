FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken in talks to sell Czech operations to Molson Coors: report
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 9, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Heineken in talks to sell Czech operations to Molson Coors: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A plastic container with empty bottles of Heineken beers are pictured among beer kegs outside a restaurant in Singapore August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Heineken (HEIN.AS), the world’s third-largest brewer, is in talks about selling its Czech operations to Molson Coors (TAP.N), a Czech newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed industry sources.

“The talks are already a reality even if it is not certain how they will turn out,” daily Lidove Noviny quoted one of two sources as saying.

A Heineken spokesman declined to comment. The spokesman for Staropramen, the country’s second biggest brewery which is owned by Molson Coors, was not available to comment.

Heineken is the third biggest brewer in the Czech Republic, where beer consumption is the highest per capita in the world, but the newspaper said it aimed to be first or second in the markets in which it operates.

SABMiller’s SAB.L Plzensky Prazdroj is the Czech market leader ahead of Molson Coors.

Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.