Heineken in talks to sell Czech operations to Molson Coors: report

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Heineken (HEIN.AS), the world’s third-largest brewer, is in talks about selling its Czech operations to Molson Coors (TAP.N), a Czech newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed industry sources.

“The talks are already a reality even if it is not certain how they will turn out,” daily Lidove Noviny quoted one of two sources as saying.

A Heineken spokesman declined to comment. The spokesman for Staropramen, the country’s second biggest brewery which is owned by Molson Coors, was not available to comment.

Heineken is the third biggest brewer in the Czech Republic, where beer consumption is the highest per capita in the world, but the newspaper said it aimed to be first or second in the markets in which it operates.

SABMiller’s SAB.L Plzensky Prazdroj is the Czech market leader ahead of Molson Coors.