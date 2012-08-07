Heineken does not comment on Thai bid for APB stake

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said it had no comment on an offer of Thai group Kindest Place for Fraser and Neave’s (FRNM.SI) stake in Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI.

Kindest Place Groups, a vehicle owned by the son-in-law of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share for a 7.3 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries.

The Thai bid came after F&N agreed to sell its stake in Tiger Beer brewer APB to Heineken for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion), or S$50 a share.