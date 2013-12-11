FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken becomes top shareholder in India's United Breweries
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 11, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Heineken becomes top shareholder in India's United Breweries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A plastic container with empty bottles of Heineken beers are pictured among beer kegs outside a restaurant in Singapore August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ Heineken NV (HEIN.AS) has become the largest shareholder of India’s United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS) after its stake inched past that of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Heineken, the world’s third-largest brewer, now owns 38.7 percent after buying 1.3 percent on Tuesday from Citicorp Finance India, showed data on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Mallya owns 37.4 percent.

United Breweries makes Kingfisher Strong, India’s biggest-selling beer, as well as London Pilsner and Kalyani Black Label.

Heineken’s new shares had been pledged as collateral for a loan it extended to parent UB Group, which is controlled by Mallya, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified.

Mallya, who also owns grounded Kingfisher Airlines Ltd (KING.NS), owed lenders about 60 billion rupees ($982.08 million) as of September. Last year, he sold the majority of United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS) to British drinks maker Diageo PLC (DGE.L) for $2.1 billion.

Heineken did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of business hours in Europe. A UB Group spokesman declined to comment.

In 2004, United Breweries entered into a joint venture with Scottish and Newcastle India Pvt Ltd, now owned by Heineken, to make and market a number of beverages. In 2009, it started to manufacture and distribute Heineken beer in India.

Heineken on Tuesday spent 2.8 billion rupees on 3.5 million United Breweries shares at 772.9 rupees each, exchange data showed.

On Wednesday, United Breweries shares rose as high as 4.8 percent to 813 rupees after closing 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.