Heinz buyout by Buffett, Brazil's 3G clears regulatory hurdles
June 3, 2013 / 1:44 PM / in 4 years

Heinz buyout by Buffett, Brazil's 3G clears regulatory hurdles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work at the post that trades H.J. Heinz Co. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ketchup maker Heinz Co HNZ.N said on Monday it has received all regulatory approvals needed to sell itself to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) and Brazilian financier Jorge Paulo Lemann’s private equity firm 3G Capital.

In February, Buffett and Lemann revealed their plan to team up to buy Heinz for $23.2 billion. The deal was approved by Heinz shareholders on April 30.

The companies expect the deal to close on or about June 7, Heinz said in a statement.

Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
