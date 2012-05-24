FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heinz 4th-quarter net profit hurt by charges
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 24, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Heinz 4th-quarter net profit hurt by charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N reported lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by one-time charges related to productivity improvements.

The ketchup maker said net earnings were $175.3 million, or 54 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 29, down from $223.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding pre-tax charges of $113 million, or 27 cents per share, Heinz earned 81 cents per share.

Sales rose to $3.05 billion from $2.89 billion a year earlier.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.