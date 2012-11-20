FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Heinz profit beats Street on emerging markets growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, citing growth in emerging markets and a favorable tax rate.

Net income was $289.4 million, or 90 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended October 28, up from $237.0 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 0.5 percent to $2.83 billion despite a 2.4 percentage-point hit from foreign currency exchange rates. Analysts were expecting $2.85 billion.

For fiscal 2013, the company forecast earnings growth of 5 percent to 8 percent and a sales increase of at least 4 percent.

Heinz shares rose to $58.90 in light premarket trade from a Monday close at $58.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace

