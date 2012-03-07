FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heleno de Freitas biopic acquired by Screen Media Films
March 7, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 6 years

Heleno de Freitas biopic acquired by Screen Media Films

Joshua L. Weinstein

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 7 (TheWrap.com) - “Heleno,” a biopic about Brazilian soccer star Heleno de Freitas, will be released in North America this summer by Screen Media Films, the company said Wednesday. The movie stars Rodrigo Santoro (“300”) as the legendary athlete. Jose Henrique Fonseca directed the movie, which he wrote with Felipe Braganca, and Fernando Castets. Eduardo Pop and Rodrigo Teixeira produced through their RT Features. Screen Media acquired the movie at the Miami International Film Festival. “We are thrilled to bring such an exquisite film as ‘Heleno’ starring one of today’s hottest rising stars in Rodrigo Santoro to the American public,” Suzanne Blech, Screen Media’s president, said in a statement. The Miami International Film Festival runs through Sunday, March 11.

Editing By Zorianna Kit

