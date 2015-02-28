German car parts supplier Hella eyes takeovers: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hella (HLE.DE), a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, is considering buying small to medium sized companies to expand internationally, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

“We are looking especially in the areas of electronics, spare parts distribution and specialist applications to widen our technology spectrum and strengthen our international presence,” Rolf Breidenbach told Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview released ahead of publication on Sunday.

The family owned company, which joined Germany’s small cap SDAX index .SDAXI in January, is best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars.

The company sees good opportunities for growth in the automotive segment, where its light and electronics product areas saw sales increase by 10 percent in the first half of the 2014/15 financial year, he said.

Earlier this year, Hella reported a 29 percent rise in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 221 million euros ($247 million) in the June to November period.