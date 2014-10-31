FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hella owning family to retain majority stake after listing
October 31, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hella owning family to retain majority stake after listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hella on Friday said the owning family had agreed to retain a 60 percent stake in the German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics parts until 2024, even after a stock market listing.

Hella announced it will raise 278 million euros ($349.39 million) via a stock market listing to fund international expansion and innovation.

The free float will be about 15 percent of Hella shares, leaving the owning family to retain control of 85 percent of Hella shares.

In the medium term, there is an agreement by the family members to keep a 60 percent stake between them in Hella until at least 2024, Hella said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor

