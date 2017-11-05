FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Helvetia says Swiss watchdog opens investigation of chairman
November 5, 2017 / 6:39 PM / a few seconds ago

Helvetia says Swiss watchdog opens investigation of chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Helvetia said on Sunday that Swiss financial watchdog FINMA had opened an investigation of the insurer’s chairman, Pierin Vincenz.

“Helvetia is not affected by this investigation, and the investigation is not in any way related to his work at Helvetia,” the company said in a statement.

Helvetia said it had no reason to question Vincenz’s chairmanship.

In a separate statement, Vincenz said he was informed by FINMA on Nov. 1 of the investigation, which was opened in the course of a separate probe into Raiffeisen Switzerland, where he used to be chief executive.

He said that the investigation related to his handling of conflicts of interest while with Raiffeisen and that he believed he treated the potential conflicts with the necessary care.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

