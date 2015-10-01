Germany's Henkel to cut 1,200 jobs in adhesives division

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said on Thursday it plans to cut 1,200 jobs worldwide in its adhesives division, accelerating its cost savings program in response to a tough market environment.

The world leader in adhesives, sealants and coatings for industrial customers and consumers missed expectations for sales growth in the second quarter, mainly due to a slowdown in its adhesives business in North America and China.

The United States and China are Henkel’s biggest markets for adhesives, which include its Loctite and Pattex brands. The division accounts for half of group sales and employs around 27,000 people, more than half of group staff.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on the planned job cuts earlier on Thursday, saying 500 to 600 jobs would be cut in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China, and 200 jobs in North America.

Henkel, which has been boosting its presence in emerging markets to accelerate growth, operates one of the world’s largest adhesives factories in Shanghai and is building another site in India that is expected to start production in 2017 with around 500 employees.

Henkel said the staff reductions were originally planned by the end of next year but were brought forward to end of March due to the market environment. Around 250 of the cuts will be in Europe, of which around 100 will be in Henkel’s German home market, a company spokesman said.