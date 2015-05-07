Henkel says no pick-up in Western European demand

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said there was no sign of improving demand in mature markets in Europe.

“We are not seeing a pickup in Western Europe,” Kasper Rorsted said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday after the group reported first quarter results.

The group still expects the Russia-Ukraine crisis to knock 100 million euros ($114 million) off its earnings, the CEO said.