Henkel first-quarter profit bolstered by cost cuts,

Flags of consumer goods group Henkel are pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) reported consensus-beating quarterly results on Thursday, with cost cuts in its businesses making Persil laundry detergent and Loctite glue giving its new Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen a strong start.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 6.2 percent to 751 million euros ($842 million) in the first quarter through the end of March, beating a consensus for 731 million euros and the highest estimate in a Reuters poll.

Van Bylen took the helm of Henkel on May 1, succeeding Kasper Rorsted, who has moved to sporting goods maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE), and faces the challenge of bolstering margins amid volatile currencies and slowing growth in China.

Banking on demand for beauty care products such as Fa deodorant or Dial soap in emerging markets like Mexico, Henkel affirmed its guidance for steady organic sales growth for 2016 at 2 to 4 percent compared with 3 percent in 2015.

In the first quarter, organic sales growth stood at 2.9 percent. But on a reported basis, sales edged up only 0.6 percent to 4.46 billion euros, a tad below an average analyst estimate for 4.49 billion.

Shares in Henkel were indicated 2 percent higher in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz, while the blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI was seen down 0.5 percent.

