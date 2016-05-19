FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henkel CEO says 2016 adj EPS guidance is ambitious
May 19, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Henkel CEO says 2016 adj EPS guidance is ambitious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Henkel’s (HNKG_p.DE) new chief executive said the consumer goods maker’s underlying profit target for this year was ambitious but said he was confident it could be reached.

“We do see the guidance is ambitious, but we had a good start to the year,” Hans Van Bylen told analysts during a conference call after Henkel reported first-quarter financial results.

“We are convinced it will be a lot of hard work to get there,” he added.

Henkel aims to grow its adjusted earnings per preference share by 8 to 11 percent this year. In the first quarter, its adjusted EPS grew 7.6 percent to 1.27 euros ($1.42).

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon

