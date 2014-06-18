FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M says June sales off to good start
June 18, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

H&M says June sales off to good start

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said sales in June had gotten off to a good start after reporting second-quarter profits in line with analyst forecasts.

The Swedish budget fashion company, which competes with the world’s biggest clothing retailer Zara-owner Inditex, said on Wednesday its spring collections had been well-received and cited strong sales for other H&M brands such as COS, & Other Stories and H&M Home.

It posted a pretax profit of 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion) for the March through May period, matching a mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

The group, which has been broadening its product offering and investing in its online business having gotten off to a slow start compared with some rivals, posted a gross margin in the quarter of 60.8 percent - just below an analyst forecast for 61.2 percent.

People walk past the window of an H&M textile shop in this longtime exposure photograph taken in Frankfurt December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We are seeing some of our long-term investments starting to generate revenues such as & Other Stories and our online store in the U.S. and in France,” Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding the company would continue to make long-term investments.

H&M, which reported quarterly sales last week, said June sales were off to a good start after a near 20 percent increase in May. It did not provide further details about its June sales.

Last week, Inditex said its sales rose 11 percent in local currencies between Feb. 1 and June 8, accelerating from the 8 percent it recorded in the year to Jan. 31.

H&M said it would launch an extended shoe range this autumn. It plans to roll out in 8 to 10 online markets in 2015 after starting up sites in Spain, Italy and China this autumn.

($1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas)

Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
