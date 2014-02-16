FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muppets creator's son John Henson dies at age 48
February 16, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

Muppets creator's son John Henson dies at age 48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - John Henson, the son of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson, died on Valentine’s Day of a heart attack at age 48, representatives for the Jim Henson Company said on Saturday.

Henson, a shareholder and board member of the Jim Henson Company died at home, where he was with one of his daughters, the company said in a statement.

He lived in Saugerties, New York, said company spokeswoman Nicole Goldman in an email.

John Henson worked as a puppeteer for the Muppets, often playing the role of Sweetums.

Jim Henson died in 1990 at age 53, and his wife Jane Henson, who helped create the Muppets, died last year.

John Henson is survived by his two daughters, Katrina and Sydney, and his wife Gyongyi, according to the Jim Henson Company. He is also survived by four siblings, Lisa, Cheryl, Brian and Heather. A private service is planned.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

