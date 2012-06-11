FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Hera to proceed with Acegas merger talks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 11, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Hera to proceed with Acegas merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s second-biggest regional utility Hera (HRA.MI) has signed a letter of intent to proceed with talks to merge with smaller peer Acegas-APS AEG.MI, the chairman of Hera’s shareholder pact, Daniele Manca, said on Monday.

“There is an exclusivity agreement lasting for the next 90 days,” Manca told Reuters without elaborating on the possible deal.

Italy’s regional utilities are seeking to build critical mass to better compete with larger energy players and to cope with fallout from a growing sovereign debt crisis.

Reporting By Giancarlo Navach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.