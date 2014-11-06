Ackman gives Herbalife's new compliance chief pointers on job

BOSTON (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd.’s new compliance chief has been on the job for exactly one month and on Thursday the supplements and weight loss company’s biggest detractor, billionaire investor William Ackman, gave her pointers on how she might proceed.

Herbalife’s Nutrition Clubs’ training programs, its compensation statements, income claims, sales of recruiting materials and product claims should all be investigated by the new compliance chief, Ackman’s senior in-house lawyer, David Klafter, wrote in a letter to Pamela Jones Harbour.

“Only a radical redesign of Herbalife’s compensation system could remedy serious and ongoing violations of consumer protection laws and securities laws,” Klafter wrote in the 19-page letter sent on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

Jones Harbour joined Herbalife at a time federal regulators and states are probing claims that the company is running an illegal pyramid scheme where participants earn more money by bringing in new recruits than by selling the products.

Ackman’s $18 billion hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management first publicly called Herbalife a fraud nearly two years ago and has bet $1 billion that its stock price will collapse to zero because regulators will shut the company down.

The stock price is currently trading at $39.77, having fallen 49 percent since the start of the year after gaining steadily in 2013. It took a big hit this week when the company reported sharply lower profits and offered a gloomier outlook for next year. The share price is now below where it was at when Ackman made his first Herbalife presentation in December 2012.

Praising Jones Harbour’s enforcement and consumer protection credentials - she was a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission before the agency opened a probe into Herbalife - Klafter wrote that she will still face tough challenges in performing her duties.

“Your job will be an enormous undertaking, especially given the lax attitude toward compliance that has existed at Herbalife in the past,” the letter said, adding “You may find yourself at the fulcrum of choosing between protecting consumers or protecting the company. Based upon our research, we do not believe you can do both.”

But Ackman, often seen as a dealmaker for his work in bringing Ron Johnson to briefly lead J.C. Penney and trying to persuade Botox-maker Allergan to sell itself to rival Valeant, offered to help the newcomer by meeting her privately.

“We will meet with you anytime, anywhere,” the letter said.