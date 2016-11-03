FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 9:57 PM / 10 months ago

Icahn raises stake in Herbalife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) to 23.1 percent as of Nov. 3, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Icahn had reported a 20.78 percent stake in the company in August. (bit.ly/2fjU7ve)

Herbalife said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Michael Johnson would step down next year and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Richard Goudis, a choice Icahn said he fully supported.

Herbalife's shares were up just over 1 percent in extended trading.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
