Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) said Chief Executive Michael Johnson will step down on June 1 and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Richard Goudis.

Johnson will take up the role of executive chairman, the company said on Tuesday. [nBwSrsDba]

