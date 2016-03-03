Herbalife database snafu overstates member growth numbers

A Herbalife logo is shown on a poster at a clinic in the Mission District in San Francisco, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Nutritional supplements maker Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) said a database error caused the company to overstate growth in new members over the past three quarters, potentially adding fuel to short-seller Bill Ackman’s campaign against the company.

Herbalife’s shares fell as much as 8.2 percent in early trading on Thursday after the company said it was correcting the “active new member” data it has reported since August.

The metric is a key performance indicator for Herbalife, which makes most of its sales through its members, who sell products directly or as independent distributors.

The data is announced during the company’s earnings calls and is not included in its press releases or regulatory filings. The company said the errors, however, did not impact its historical financial statements.

Herbalife has been under scrutiny since 2012 after Ackman alleged the company was operating a pyramid scheme, where participants make more money by recruiting distributors than by actually selling products.

Herbalife has denied the claim and has accused Ackman — who has a $1 billion short bet against the company — for manipulating its stock.

Ackman’s bet, however, is yet to play out. The investor listed Herbalife among the biggest losers in his Pershing Square Holdings fund, which dropped 20.5 percent last year.

He has said he would make money on the bet only after the share price drops to the mid-$30 range, a level last touched in March 2015.

Following Ackman’s allegations, the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice launched investigations into the company.

DATABASE ERROR

Herbalife said on Thursday that “database scripting errors” led to inclusions of additional categories of data for parts of 2015 that were not included in 2014 and prior years.

In most cases, the revised growth numbers were lower than what the company had stated on the calls.

For example, in its latest earnings call in February the company said worldwide “active new members”, excluding China, rose 16.7 percent year-over year, but the actual increase was 3.2 percent.

The company also revised active new member growth in the United States for the fourth quarter to 30.7 percent from 71 percent.

Herbalife said it began tracking this non-financial metric in 2015 in connection with certain marketing plan changes and discussed it for the first time on its second-quarter 2015 earnings call in August. (1.usa.gov/1LALMQW)

