Hercules Offshore considering selling itself
February 11, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hercules Offshore considering selling itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rig contractor Hercules Offshore Inc HERO.O said it was considering strategic options, including selling itself, three months after emerging from bankruptcy.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in August and emerged from bankruptcy in November.

Hercules Offshore said the move to explore alternatives was not in response to any proposal received by the company.

The company had about $514 million in cash and $450 million in total debt as of Feb. 9.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

