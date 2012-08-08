Hercules Offshore says SEC ends FCPA investigations

(Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc said U.S. securities regulators has completed its investigation into possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and does not plan to pursue enforcement action against the driller.

The company said last year that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission were conducting investigation into possible violation of the foreign bribery law.

The company said in April that the DoJ has ended investigation against it.

“There are no open FCPA investigations against the company,” Hercules said in a regulatory filing dated Tuesday.

The FCPA is a U.S. federal law known for two of its main provisions, one that addresses accounting transparency requirements and another concerning bribery of foreign officials.

Hercules is the top shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico. The company’s international markets include Latin America, West Africa, India, the Middle East and Malaysia.

The Houston-based company’s shares closed at $4.06 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.