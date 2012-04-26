FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hercules Offshore posts wider 1st-quarter loss
April 26, 2012 / 12:04 PM / 5 years ago

Hercules Offshore posts wider 1st-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc HERO.O, the top shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, posted a wider quarterly loss hurt by a sharp decline in revenue at its International offshore segment.

International Offshore revenue fell about 77 percent to $18 million for the first quarter due to downtime. Operating days in the quarter halved to 247 days.

“We expect utilization will rebound sharply from the lows experienced in the first quarter,” Chief Executive John Rynd said, adding that the company’s performance will be “substantially better” in the second half of the year.

However, he warned that a portion of the downtime will extend into the second quarter.

Loss from continuing operations was $38.3 million, or 28 cents per share, wider than $13.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $143.3 million.

The company’s shares have lost about 13 percent of their value in the last one year.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

