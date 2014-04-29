FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan helps Hermes' quarterly sales beat forecast
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 29, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Japan helps Hermes' quarterly sales beat forecast

Astrid Wendlandt

3 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) posted a forecast-beating 14.7 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its fashion and leather goods.

The Paris-based company known for its Kelly and Birkin handbags said sales in Japan, one of its biggest markets, were boosted by purchases ahead of anticipated price increases and a value added tax hike on April 1.

Revenue in Japan rose 22 percent in the first quarter, while

trading remained buoyant in the United States and China.

Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas said he expected sales in Japan to be lower in the second quarter due to the higher comparative basis, but remain positive over the whole year.

Dumas said trading had improved in some southern European markets such as Italy both thanks to higher demand from local consumers and also thanks to the brand’s new shop in Milan opened in October last year.

“There is surely a recovery in Italy,” Dumas told Reuters in an telephone interview.

Hermes’ first-quarter revenue of 943.5 million euros ($1.31 billion) was hit by a negative foreign exchange impact of 40 million euros, the company said in a statement.

“A very impressive start to the year,” broker UBS said in a note, adding that the company’s first-quarter revenue figure overshot its 902 million euro forecast.

Hermes’s performance beat again that of close rivals such as Louis Vuitton, owned by LVMH (LVMH.PA), whose sales rose 9 percent in the first quarter and Gucci, part of Kering (PRTP.PA) which posted a revenue rise of just under 1 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Leather goods products, Hermes’ main revenue and profit contributor, generated sales growth of 15.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, while ready-to-wear and fashion accessories sales rose 19.1 percent.

Dumas said the increase was helped by ramped-up production at the company’s newly opened sites in France.

“As demand is always higher than supply, variations are therefore always linked to supply,” Dumas said.

Last month, the company said it expected a slight drop in operating margin in 2014, partly due to foreign exchange variations.

At 0950 GMT, Hermes shares were up 0.5 percent.

($1 = 0.7223 Euros)

Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.