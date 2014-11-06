FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Hermes says third-quarter sales rise 11 percent at constant forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows a horse rider waving two Hermes scarves in front of the logo of French luxury group Hermes on the group's headquarters building roof in Paris March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods company Hermes on Thursday posted an 11 percent rise in like-for-like third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its leather goods and ready-to-wear.

Hermes, famous for its 8,000-euro Kelly and Birkin bags, made revenue of 990.6 million euros ($1.24 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30.

The trading update comes after arch-rival LVMH said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending agreement between the two luxury groups in September.

Under the deal, LVMH - the world’s No.1 luxury group, controlled by France’s wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault - agreed to relinquish most of its 23.2 percent stake in Hermes and not acquire any shares in its smaller rival for five years.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
