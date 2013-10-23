Luxury goods theft causes Hermes collection preview cancellation

The company logo of French luxury group Hermes is seen at a shop in Paris August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MILAN (Reuters) - Hermes HMRS.PA accessories worth 400,000 euros ($550,900) were stolen in Milan, forcing the French luxury goods group to cancel a presentation on Wednesday even after the items were recovered by police, a company spokeswoman said.

An Italian man born in 1966 was arrested in connection with the theft from a van in Milan’s fashion district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said the theft had occurred when the two French drivers of the van containing the collection left it unattended to go and get breakfast.

Hermes canceled the presentation as the collection, including its 6,000-30,000 euro ($8,300-$41,300) handbags, was being held by police as part of the investigation.

The robbery was the second in Milan’s “golden quadrangle” in six months. In May, six people armed with clubs looted luxury Swiss watch shop Franck Muller in nearby Via della Spiga, throwing petrol bombs into the street as they escaped.