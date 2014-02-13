FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hermes Q4 2013 sales up 4.6 percent, yen weighs
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 13, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Hermes Q4 2013 sales up 4.6 percent, yen weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a shop of French luxury fashion brand Hermes in Zurich December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) on Thursday posted a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, helped by solid demand for its leather handbags, silks and ready-to-wear, across regions although yen weakness weighed on growth.

The maker of 15,000 Birkin bags and 300-euro printed silk scarves said sales in the three months reached 1.092 billion euros ($1.48 billion), with a rise at constant exchange rates of 11 percent against analysts’ expectations of 12 percent.

In the third quarter, sales at constant exchange rates were up 12.9 percent.

($1 = 0.7359 euros)

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Andrew Callus, editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.