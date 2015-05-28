Heron's nausea drug meets goal in late-stage trial, shares soar

(Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) met its main goal in a late-stage trial.

The company, whose shares were up 41 percent in extended trading, said it expects to resubmit a marketing application for the drug to the U.S. FDA in mid-2015.

The company had filed for marketing application for Sustol twice but the FDA had sought additional data.

The drug, Sustol, in combination with two other drugs, was compared with a standard-of-care three-drug regimen.

The percentage of patients who achieved the main goal of complete response was significantly higher in the Sustol group.

Heron shares had closed at $12.35 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.