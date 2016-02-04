FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hersha sells seven Manhattan hotels for $571.4 million
#Deals
February 4, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Hersha sells seven Manhattan hotels for $571.4 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT.N) said it would sell seven hotels in Manhattan for $571.4 million to a joint venture it is setting up with China’s Cindat Capital Management Ltd.

The hotels include the Holiday Inn Express Times Square, the Candlewood Suites Times Square, the Hampton Inn Chelsea and the Holiday Inn Wall Street.

Cindat will hold a 70 percent stake in the joint venture, while Hersha will have a 30 percent stake.

The deal comes as Chinese companies embark on an overseas real estate buying spree.

China's Sunshine Insurance agreed to buy Manhattan's luxurious Baccarat Hotel from Starwood Capital Group LLC for $230 million last year. (reut.rs/1QeH5Zm)

In 2014, Chinese Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd paid nearly $2 billion for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s (HLT.N) flagship Waldorf Astoria New York hotel.

Hersha said the deal was expected to close by the end of March.

The company owns 55 hotels, totaling 8,654 rooms, located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Miami and select markets on the West Coast.

Cushman and Wakefield advised Hersha on the sale.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

