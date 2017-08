Irene Rosenfeld, chairperson and CEO of Mondelez International, speaks at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld on Wednesday confirmed that the company made an offer to purchase Hershey Co (HSY.N).

Rosenfeld declined further comment on a conference call with analysts.