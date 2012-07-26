FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hershey raises outlook after second-quarter beat
July 26, 2012 / 11:43 AM / 5 years ago

Hershey raises outlook after second-quarter beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook on Thursday, helped by price increases.

The maker of Hershey Kisses and Reese’s peanut butter cups said net income was $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $130.0 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 66 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose nearly 7 percent to $1.41 billion.

Price increases accounted for most of the sales increase. Volume, excluding an acquisition, slipped as some consumers were turned off by the price increases.

For the rest of the year, Hershey said it expects contributions from price and volume to be more balanced.

The company raised its full-year forecast, saying gross margin would grow more than expected due to a greater ability to increase prices. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings to grow 12 to 14 percent, up from a prior estimate of 10 to 12 percent.

Hershey expects 2012 earnings of $2.88 to $2.98 per share, including charges of 25 cents to 29 cents.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace

