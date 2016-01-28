Hershey sales miss estimates on weak China demand, strong dollar

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported a bigger-than-expected 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, as continued weak demand in China and a strong dollar ate into the chocolate maker’s revenue from outside North America.

Hershey’s sales in China suffered most of last year as slowing economic growth reduced spending on non-essential consumer items, including Hershey’s Kisses, a popular gift item.

This, along with weak demand in North America, prompted the company to cut its full-year sales forecast five times last year and to launch a cost-cutting program.

Hershey said on Thursday that chocolate retail sales in China fell about 13 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

A strong dollar also contributed to a 26.8 percent drop in international sales for the quarter.

Hershey’s net income rose to $213.4 million, or 98 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 per share.

Net sales fell to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion a year earlier, below the $1.98 billion estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.