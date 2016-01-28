FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hershey sales miss estimates on weak China demand, strong dollar
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 28, 2016 / 12:27 PM / in 2 years

Hershey sales miss estimates on weak China demand, strong dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported a bigger-than-expected 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, as continued weak demand in China and a strong dollar ate into the chocolate maker’s revenue from outside North America.

Hershey’s sales in China suffered most of last year as slowing economic growth reduced spending on non-essential consumer items, including Hershey’s Kisses, a popular gift item.

This, along with weak demand in North America, prompted the company to cut its full-year sales forecast five times last year and to launch a cost-cutting program.

Hershey said on Thursday that chocolate retail sales in China fell about 13 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

A strong dollar also contributed to a 26.8 percent drop in international sales for the quarter.

Hershey’s net income rose to $213.4 million, or 98 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 per share.

Net sales fell to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion a year earlier, below the $1.98 billion estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Robin Paxton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.