FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CD&R, Carlyle, BofA sell off remaining Hertz stake for $1.24 billion
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 7, 2013 / 12:29 AM / in 4 years

CD&R, Carlyle, BofA sell off remaining Hertz stake for $1.24 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hertz sign is seen outside a rental car office in Ferndale, Michigan May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) said on Monday that private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Carlyle Group (CG.O), as well as Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), have sold off their remaining shares in the car rental agency for $1.24 billion.

CD&R, Carlyle and Bank of America Merrill Lynch sold 49.8 million shares for $24.96 each, Hertz said in a press release. Before the sales, CD&R and Carlyle were the second and third largest shareholders in Hertz, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CD&R and Carlyle Group bought Hertz from Ford Motor Co (F.N) in December 2005 for $5.6 billion. Including debt, the deal was worth $15 billion. Hertz did an initial public offering the following year.

Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.