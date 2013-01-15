FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hertz says Europe more challenging than expected
January 15, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Hertz says Europe more challenging than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hertz sign is seen outside a rental car office in Ferndale, Michigan May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) said Europe was more challenging than expected in the fourth quarter and there was no economic recovery in sight.

Pricing to business travelers at U.S. airports remained under pressure, Hertz said in a regulatory filing ahead of its presentation at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit.

Hertz expects Europe revenue to be flat in 2013 and pricing pressure in the United States to continue.

Rival Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O) in November forecast profit for the full year below expectations as a weak European economy hurt travel demand.

Hertz, which late last year bought smaller rival Dollar Thrifty to boost its leisure offering, expects the acquisition to be neutral to earnings in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

