FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC looking into Macquarie's car rental company deal: source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 6, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 4 years

FTC looking into Macquarie's car rental company deal: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. antitrust regulators are looking into the consent decree that allows Macquarie Group Ltd’s (MQG.AX) private equity business to buy the Advantage rental car brand from Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

At the time of approving Hertz’s $2.56 billion bid for Dollar Thrifty Automotive, the Federal Trade Commission -concerned about the number of major rental car chains shrinking to three from four - demanded that Hertz sell locations, recreating a fourth competitor after Dollar Thrifty was absorbed.

On November 15, Hertz sold its Advantage brand, which competes with Dollar Thrifty in the low-cost segment of the market, to Franchise Services of North America (FSN.V) and Macquarie Capital.

FTC could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours. Macquarie declined to comment.

Privately held Enterprise Holdings is the biggest player in the industry, followed by Hertz’s and Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR.O).

Hertz on Tuesday forecast strong earnings and revenue through 2015 due to increasing global demand for car rentals and benefits from its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty.

Bloomberg earlier on Friday reported that the FTC was investigating whether Macquarie’s private-equity arm violated a consent decree.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore and Gregory Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.