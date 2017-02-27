UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) reported a bigger quarterly loss from continuing operations, partly due to an impairment charge.
Net loss from continuing operations widened to $438 million, or $5.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $37 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.03 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.